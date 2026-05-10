Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO - Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.3125.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Zacks Research lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $295.00 to $293.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th.

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Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Dornemann sold 1,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.09, for a total transaction of $296,195.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,525 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,586,762.25. This represents a 6.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $30,183.15. Following the sale, the director owned 65,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,779,350.98. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,292 shares of company stock valued at $13,978,938. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,868,194 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,598,914,000 after acquiring an additional 166,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,402,978 shares of the company's stock worth $2,919,362,000 after acquiring an additional 390,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,242,204,000 after acquiring an additional 60,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,889,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $739,707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $735,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company's stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.4%

TTWO opened at $220.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $207.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $187.63 and a 12 month high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two's publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

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