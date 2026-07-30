Takeda Pharmaceutical Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Takeda Pharmaceutical NYSE: TAK said its first-quarter fiscal 2026 results were in line with its full-year outlook as growth from core brands and newer products largely offset expected declines in its mature portfolio.

Revenue totaled JPY 1.22 trillion, up 10.2% on an actual foreign-exchange basis but down 0.5% at constant exchange rates, according to Chief Financial Officer Milano Furuta. Core operating profit was JPY 358.9 billion, rising 11.5% on an actual FX basis and declining 0.5% at constant exchange rates. Reported operating profit was JPY 201.4 billion.

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Core earnings per share were JPY 154, down 11.8% at constant exchange rates, primarily reflecting a favorable tax position in the prior year. Reported EPS was JPY 72. The company left its fiscal 2026 guidance unchanged and said it remains on track to generate JPY 650 billion to JPY 750 billion in free cash flow for the year.

Core brands and new launches offset portfolio pressure

Core inline brands, which represented 58% of total revenue, grew 2.3% at constant exchange rates. Takeda said ENTYVIO, its largest product, grew 4% at constant exchange rates, while immunoglobulin and albumin sales were affected by U.S. shipment timing that was within the company’s expectations.

Furuta said new launches represented 4% of revenue but grew 22.6% at constant exchange rates, supported by FRUZAQLA, LIVTENCITY, ADZYNMA and QDENGA. Those gains helped counter continued generic erosion for Vyvanse in the U.S. and other loss-of-exclusivity and mature-product headwinds.

Takeda said first-quarter gross-profit performance benefited principally from favorable FX effects on plasma-derived therapies costs, particularly as the euro strengthened against the U.S. dollar. Furuta said a one-time milestone related to a divestiture and technology transfer made a comparatively small contribution. The company continues to expect a full-year gross margin of 65%.

Operating cash flow was below the prior-year level due to working-capital changes related to its trade receivables factoring program. Adjusted free cash flow also reflected a $200 million payment to Protagonist after the partner opted out of a co-promotion arrangement for rusfertide. Takeda said it now has exclusive global development and commercialization rights for rusfertide.

Three planned launches remain central to growth strategy

The company highlighted preparations for three potential product launches: ORZEYFUL for narcolepsy type 1, rusfertide for polycythemia vera, and zasocitinib for psoriasis.

Takeda received its first approval for ORZEYFUL, its orexin agonist oveporexton, in China. The company expects regulatory decisions in the U.S. and Japan during the second quarter and anticipates launches in the second half of 2026. Research and Development President Andy Plump said ORZEYFUL is designed to address the underlying orexin deficiency associated with narcolepsy type 1.

At the SLEEP 2026 meeting, Takeda presented additional Phase III data that it said showed improvements in daily function, cognition and nighttime sleep. Plump said the treatment shifted mean REM latency into the normative range across treatment groups in two studies and reduced hallucinations and sleep paralysis without clinically meaningful disruption to sleep architecture.

Management expects ORZEYFUL initially to serve patients already diagnosed with narcolepsy type 1 and receiving therapy, with improved diagnosis representing a longer-term source of growth. Takeda said it has medical-science liaisons, specialty-pharmacy arrangements and patient-support programs in place ahead of a U.S. launch.

Rusfertide has received FDA priority review, with an August PDUFA date and an anticipated U.S. launch immediately afterward if approved. Takeda said the hepcidin mimetic demonstrated rapid, stable and durable hematocrit control while reducing reliance on phlebotomy in polycythemia vera. The company also plans an EU filing later in fiscal 2026.

Zasocitinib, an oral TYK2 inhibitor, remains on track for a U.S. launch in the first half of 2027. Takeda said its Phase III head-to-head psoriasis study found statistical superiority over deucravacitinib across primary and key secondary endpoints, with more than 35% of treated patients achieving complete skin clearance, or PASI 100, at week 16. The company expects Phase II data in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis by the end of fiscal 2026.

Pipeline development and transformation efforts continue

Takeda said its enterprise transformation program is intended to fund launch investments and pipeline development while improving efficiency. Furuta said many initiatives were implemented near the end of the quarter, limiting the amount of savings recognized in first-quarter results. The company has largely completed implementation of its international business unit.

In oncology, the company initiated Phase III studies of elritercept in first- and second-line myelodysplastic syndrome and expects to begin a pivotal study in myelofibrosis. Takeda also plans to begin a pivotal Phase III study of TAK-928 in refractory non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer later in fiscal 2026 after reporting a 42% overall survival rate at two years in the cited patient population.

Takeda said it will host a capital markets day in Tokyo on Dec. 11, 2026, where management plans to provide further details on pipeline progress and its medium- and long-term financial ambitions.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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