Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.1689 per share and revenue of $7.1469 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 6:00 AM ET.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, analysts expect Takeda Pharmaceutical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Takeda Pharmaceutical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 313.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,070 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,586 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Takeda Pharmaceutical

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited NYSE: TAK is a Tokyo-based, multinational biopharmaceutical company with roots dating back to 1781. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical products for patients worldwide. Takeda is publicly listed and operates as a fully integrated R&D-driven healthcare company focused on delivering specialty medicines and therapies across a range of therapeutic areas.

Takeda's main business activities encompass discovery and development of prescription medicines, clinical development and regulatory affairs, manufacturing of small molecules and biologics, and global commercial operations.

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