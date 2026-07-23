TAL Education Group (TAL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $719.3990 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $802.39 million for the quarter. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 17.64%. On average, analysts expect TAL Education Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Stock Up 0.3%

TAL Education Group stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.08. The stock's 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TAL Education Group news, insider Alex Zhuangzhuang Peng sold 80,000 shares of TAL Education Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $868,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $490,263.84. This trade represents a 63.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 386.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 11,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAL. Weiss Ratings raised TAL Education Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered TAL Education Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China's largest private education firms.

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