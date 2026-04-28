Talen Energy (TLN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Talen Energy to post earnings of $4.80 per share and revenue of $1.0312 billion for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Talen Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLN traded down $7.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.20. The company had a trading volume of 192,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $340.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.92. Talen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $206.01 and a fifty-two week high of $451.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $479.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $457.00 price objective on shares of Talen Energy in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talen Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $445.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $449.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Talen Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talen Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in Talen Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 841 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Talen Energy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,441,381 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $540,287,000 after purchasing an additional 378,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talen Energy by 3,147.7% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Talen Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Inc is an independent power producer that develops and operates a diversified portfolio of thermal and renewable generation facilities across the United States. The company supplies wholesale electricity and related services to utilities, large industrial customers, and power marketers, participating actively in regional markets such as PJM Interconnection and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT). Talen's asset base comprises a mix of natural gas-fired, coal-fired and nuclear generation, supplemented by battery storage and other flexible resources designed to support the evolving needs of the grid.

Established in December 2015 through the combination of the competitive generation businesses previously held by two major utility groups, Talen Energy was structured as a standalone, publicly traded entity on the NASDAQ stock exchange (TLN).

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