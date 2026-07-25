Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Cut to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Talos Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital raised Talos Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

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Talos Energy Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:TALO opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Talos Energy has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $17.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.91.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $472.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.39 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Talos Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 339,568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $5,704,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 40,460,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $679,728,604.80. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Talos Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sourcerock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 11,193,177 shares of the company's stock worth $94,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,685 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,468,553 shares of the company's stock worth $149,234,000 after purchasing an additional 501,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,682,000 after purchasing an additional 141,518 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,965,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 592,509 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,448,133 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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