Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Talos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Talos Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

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Talos Energy Price Performance

TALO stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. 404,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,486. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.35. Talos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 42.58%.The firm had revenue of $472.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $446.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Talos Energy's revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,352,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $22,551,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,233,604 shares of the company's stock, valued at $687,776,514.72. The trade was a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 142.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 134.4% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 395.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Founded in 2012 by industry veterans Tim Duncan and Jeremy Rights, the firm completed its initial public offering in 2021 and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TALO. The company's core operations focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of offshore hydrocarbon reserves, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico basin.

Talos Energy's asset portfolio spans deepwater and shelf opportunities in the Gulf of Mexico, where it holds interests in several producing fields and exploration blocks.

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