Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.2222.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Mizuho set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, January 9th.

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Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Up 3.1%

TNDM stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company's 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.74. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $290.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $277.14 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. Tandem Diabetes Care's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 30.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 211,666 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 49,408 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,413 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 41.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 227,585 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 66,245 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,559 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 34,069 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

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