Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Upgraded to "Strong-Buy" at Zacks Research

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $18.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 20.17% and a negative return on equity of 68.23%. The business had revenue of $290.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 200.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,205 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. OP Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,597.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,695 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 270.3% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc NASDAQ: TNDM, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Founded in 2006, the company introduced its first product, the t:slim® Insulin Pump, in 2011 and has since built a portfolio of next-generation pumps featuring touchscreen interfaces, remote software updates and integrated continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) capabilities.

The company's flagship offering, the t:slim X2® Insulin Pump, is engineered to work with leading CGM sensors and features automated insulin delivery algorithms that adjust basal insulin rates based on real-time glucose trends.

Further Reading

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