Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 134258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Tantalus Systems and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRID

Tantalus Systems Stock Up 2.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Tantalus Systems

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements.

Further Reading

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