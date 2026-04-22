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Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) Reaches New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Tantalus Systems logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • 52-week high: Tantalus Systems (TSE:GRID) hit a new 52-week high, trading as high as C$6.37 and last at C$6.18 on volume of 134,258 shares (prior close C$6.07).
  • Analyst sentiment: National Bank Financial gave an "outperform" rating with a C$7.00 price target, and the stock's average analyst rating is "Buy" with an average target of C$7.00.
  • Fundamentals: The company has a C$347.25M market cap, a negative P/E (−310.0), high debt-to-equity (113.10) and improving technicals (50-day MA C$4.91 vs 200-day MA C$4.65), indicating growth momentum but leverage and unprofitability.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSE:GRID - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.37 and last traded at C$6.18, with a volume of 134258 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$7.00 price objective on Tantalus Systems and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GRID

Tantalus Systems Stock Up 2.1%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$347.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of 0.41.

About Tantalus Systems

(Get Free Report)

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. The Company offers a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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