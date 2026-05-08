Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Given "Buy" Rating at BTIG Research

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer's stock. BTIG Research's target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TPR. Zacks Research raised Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tapestry from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Tapestry from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 13th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.39.

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Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $130.18 on Friday. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.45. The business's 50 day moving average is $146.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-6.950 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Denise Kulikowsky sold 9,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.62, for a total transaction of $1,426,412.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,192,714.04. This represents a 25.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Gates sold 6,498 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.79, for a total transaction of $999,327.42. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,725.42. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,262. Insiders own 1.32% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tapestry

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 231 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA bought a new position in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Tapestry

Here are the key news stories impacting Tapestry this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3 beat and upgraded FY outlook — TPR beat both EPS and revenue and raised full‑year targets, citing margin expansion and stronger cash flow (Coach was the primary driver). Business Wire: Press Release

Q3 beat and upgraded FY outlook — TPR beat both EPS and revenue and raised full‑year targets, citing margin expansion and stronger cash flow (Coach was the primary driver). Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared — Tapestry announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share (record June 5; paid June 22), reinforcing shareholder return policy. Dividend Announcement

Dividend declared — Tapestry announced a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share (record June 5; paid June 22), reinforcing shareholder return policy. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment and price targets remain constructive — Multiple firms maintain buy/overweight views and recent median targets sit well above current levels, supporting upside if execution continues. Quiver: Analyst Ratings & Targets

Analyst sentiment and price targets remain constructive — Multiple firms maintain buy/overweight views and recent median targets sit well above current levels, supporting upside if execution continues. Neutral Sentiment: Macro backdrop is supportive — softer-than-expected jobless claims and a risk‑on tape helped markets broadly, which can help discretionary names like TPR but isn’t company‑specific. Zacks: Jobless Claims

Macro backdrop is supportive — softer-than-expected jobless claims and a risk‑on tape helped markets broadly, which can help discretionary names like TPR but isn’t company‑specific. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning mixed — recent 13F moves show both large adds and sizable trims by big managers, meaning flows could amplify volatility but don’t deliver a clear directional signal.

Institutional positioning mixed — recent 13F moves show both large adds and sizable trims by big managers, meaning flows could amplify volatility but don’t deliver a clear directional signal. Negative Sentiment: Sell‑the‑news / profit‑taking appears to be the immediate driver — after a strong multi‑month run and the upbeat print, investors took profits, pushing the stock lower despite the beat. Quiver: Sell-the-News Analysis

Sell‑the‑news / profit‑taking appears to be the immediate driver — after a strong multi‑month run and the upbeat print, investors took profits, pushing the stock lower despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: Brand‑level weakness — kate spade showed year‑over‑year sales decline in the quarter, flagging uneven momentum across the portfolio that could cap upside until recovery is visible.

Brand‑level weakness — kate spade showed year‑over‑year sales decline in the quarter, flagging uneven momentum across the portfolio that could cap upside until recovery is visible. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple senior executives have sold shares in recent months (large reported sales), which investors may interpret as a negative signal on near‑term conviction. Quiver: Insider Activity

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry's operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

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