Target (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $1,258,900.00 in Stock

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) insider Cara Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 45,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,782,127.70. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,858,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,039,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. Target Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 3.24%.The firm's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Target from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $125.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Target by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock worth $113,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,371 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Target by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Target by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Target by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,443 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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