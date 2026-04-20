Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Guggenheim Analyst Says

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Guggenheim from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the retailer's stock. Guggenheim's target price points to a potential upside of 9.26% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TGT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 target price on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 27th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $116.68.

Get Target alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.92 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08. The company has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.03. Target has a one year low of $83.44 and a one year high of $128.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.Target's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total value of $240,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Target by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer's stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Target by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer's stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the retailer's stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Target by 8.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,860 shares of the retailer's stock worth $18,832,000 after acquiring an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Target by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,787 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $26,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Target, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Target wasn't on the list.

While Target currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here