Tarun Arora Sells 953 Shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) CAO Tarun Arora sold 953 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $40,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 74,539 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,205,177. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tarun Arora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Tarun Arora sold 8,840 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $359,699.60.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Tarun Arora sold 3,723 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $134,549.22.

On Thursday, February 26th, Tarun Arora sold 773 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $26,900.40.

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RingCentral Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of RNG stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $41.49. 1,357,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,115. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.12. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $43.83.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $644.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.52 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. RingCentral's dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 11,883 shares of the software maker's stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,170 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in RingCentral by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,512 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of RingCentral from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

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