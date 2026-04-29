TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TASK shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TaskUs to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TaskUs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th.

Get TaskUs alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TASK

Insider Activity at TaskUs

In other news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 11,406 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $78,587.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,145.70. This trade represents a 31.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 31.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of TaskUs

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,442 shares of the company's stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,531 shares of the company's stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TaskUs by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the company's stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of TaskUs stock opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. TaskUs has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.06. The company's fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $312.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million. Analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TaskUs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a $3.65 dividend.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TaskUs, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TaskUs wasn't on the list.

While TaskUs currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here