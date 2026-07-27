TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Trading 9% Higher - Should You Buy?

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.03 and last traded at $6.0150. Approximately 371,352 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 618,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush dropped their price target on TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TASK

TaskUs Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $541.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.89.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. TaskUs had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $306.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.68 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,476,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs during the fourth quarter worth $8,549,000. Dalton Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $11,174,000. Irenic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter valued at $11,253,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TaskUs by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 240,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 96,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.64% of the company's stock.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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