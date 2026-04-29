TaskUs (TASK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect TaskUs to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $296.6780 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $312.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.68 million. TaskUs had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TaskUs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.33. 29,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,378. The company has a market capitalization of $573.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.74.

TaskUs Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $3.65 per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TASK. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut TaskUs to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised TaskUs from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TaskUs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TaskUs

Insider Transactions at TaskUs

In related news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,536 shares in the company, valued at $247,714.08. This trade represents a 40.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 31.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in TaskUs by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company's stock worth $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 435,892 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,011,085 shares of the company's stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,325,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 602,597 shares of the company's stock worth $7,105,000 after buying an additional 201,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 601,787 shares of the company's stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

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