TAT Technologies (TATT) Expected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $44.8550 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $41.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $40.25 million. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.47%. On average, analysts expect TAT Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TAT Technologies Trading Down 4.0%

TATT stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,199. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business's 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a market cap of $525.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TAT Technologies news, insider Paul Maness sold 5,000 shares of TAT Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $227,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,050. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Lewandowski sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $122,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at $122,562.50. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TAT Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,034,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TAT Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TAT Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TAT Technologies by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,153 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 107,353 shares during the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TATT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut TAT Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on TAT Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued a "hold" rating on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAT Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd. is a global provider of environmental control and thermal management solutions for the aerospace industry. The company specializes in the design, manufacturing and support of aircraft environmental control systems (ECS), heat exchangers and related components. Its product portfolio serves commercial and military airframers, engine manufacturers and airlines, offering critical systems that regulate cabin pressure, temperature and ventilation on fixed-wing and rotary aircraft.

Key offerings include air cycle machines, preconditioned air units, steam/water separators and specialty heat exchangers engineered to meet stringent aerospace standards.

Further Reading

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