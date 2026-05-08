Tatton Asset Management (LON:TAM) Insider Acquires £457,500 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM - Get Free Report) insider Paul Hogarth acquired 73,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 625 per share, for a total transaction of £457,500.

Paul Hogarth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Paul Hogarth sold 66,753 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 626, for a total transaction of £417,873.78.

On Thursday, February 12th, Paul Hogarth sold 100,000 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 700, for a total transaction of £700,000.

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Tatton Asset Management Price Performance

Tatton Asset Management stock traded down GBX 10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 618. 36,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 190.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 12 month low of GBX 524.41 and a 12 month high of GBX 770. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 594.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 657.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 875 price objective on shares of Tatton Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tatton Asset Management has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 797.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tatton Asset Management

About Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management plc was founded by entrepreneur and current Chief Executive Officer, Paul Hogarth who had previously co-founded and developed the then largest IFA support services business in the UK, Bankhall. Paul's vision in starting Tatton Asset Management was to create a range of services to power the UK's leading financial advisers, facilitating expansion and enabling them to better service their clients. Tatton Asset Management offers on-platform only discretionary fund management, regulatory, compliance and business consulting services, as well as a whole of market mortgage provision, to Directly Authorised financial advisers across the UK.

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