Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Truist Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.86.

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Taylor Morrison Home Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $71.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.47. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $54.15 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.23.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.33 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2,074.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 587 shares of the construction company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.7% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the construction company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Taylor Morrison Home

Here are the key news stories impacting Taylor Morrison Home this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berkshire Hathaway agreed to acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corp. for $72.50 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $6.8 billion to $8.5 billion and representing roughly a 24% premium, which is the main reason the stock jumped. Article Title

Berkshire Hathaway agreed to acquire Taylor Morrison Home Corp. for $72.50 per share in cash, valuing the deal at about $6.8 billion to $8.5 billion and representing roughly a 24% premium, which is the main reason the stock jumped. Positive Sentiment: The deal effectively puts a floor under TMHC shares and turns the stock into a merger-arbitrage story, with investors focused on closing risk rather than homebuilding fundamentals. Article Title

The deal effectively puts a floor under TMHC shares and turns the stock into a merger-arbitrage story, with investors focused on closing risk rather than homebuilding fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms, including KSF, Ademi LLP, and Halper Sadeh, have launched investigations into whether Taylor Morrison shareholders are receiving a fair price and whether the sale process was adequate, which could create some headlines but does not change the announced offer today. Article Title

Several law firms, including KSF, Ademi LLP, and Halper Sadeh, have launched investigations into whether Taylor Morrison shareholders are receiving a fair price and whether the sale process was adequate, which could create some headlines but does not change the announced offer today. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary suggests Berkshire’s purchase validates the broader U.S. housing market and could lift sentiment across homebuilders, but that is a second-order effect for TMHC now that a buyout is in place. Article Title

Some commentary suggests Berkshire’s purchase validates the broader U.S. housing market and could lift sentiment across homebuilders, but that is a second-order effect for TMHC now that a buyout is in place. Negative Sentiment: Citizens JMP downgraded Taylor Morrison to “hold,” which is a mild headwind, though it is overshadowed by the acquisition announcement. Article Title

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation NYSE: TMHC is a leading national homebuilder and developer specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family detached and attached homes. The company's portfolio spans entry-level, first-time, move-up and active-adult segments, offering buyers a diverse array of architectural styles, floor plans and personalized design options. Through its vertically integrated model, Taylor Morrison manages land acquisition, community development, construction and sales to deliver quality homes and customer-focused experiences across its markets.

The company's heritage traces back to Morrison Homes, founded in 1977, and Taylor Woodrow, established in 1921 in the United Kingdom.

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