Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Insider Chris Carney Acquires 178 Shares

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW - Get Free Report) insider Chris Carney acquired 178 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £149.52.

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 25th, Chris Carney bought 90,361 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 per share, with a total value of £77,710.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Chris Carney bought 157 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 96 per share, with a total value of £150.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Chris Carney sold 329,993 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 101, for a total value of £333,292.93.

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Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

Shares of TW stock traded down GBX 0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 82.82. 27,156,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The homebuilder reported GBX 8 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taylor Wimpey had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 2.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Wimpey plc will post 9.8339265 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Wimpey announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the homebuilder to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 143 to GBX 137 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 150 target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 to GBX 100 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 105 to GBX 103 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 110 to GBX 90 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 112.

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Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

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