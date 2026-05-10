Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Buy" from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.6364.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSHA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Taysha Gene Therapies

In other news, insider Sukumar Nagendran sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,136,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,068,388.60. This represents a 14.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,606 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,811 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company's stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Price Performance

Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc NASDAQ: TSHA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. Using a proprietary adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company engineers novel capsids and regulatory elements to optimize delivery and expression of therapeutic genes. Its pipeline features lead programs such as TSHA-102 for GM2 gangliosidoses (Tay–Sachs and Sandhoff diseases), TSHA-101 for GM1 gangliosidosis and TSHA-103 for aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, alongside earlier-stage candidates targeting other life-threatening pediatric CNS disorders.

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Taysha Gene Therapies completed its initial public offering in May 2021.

Further Reading

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