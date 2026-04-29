TC Energy Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

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A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TRP. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded TC Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $77.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of TRP stock opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.69.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 23.04%.The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from TC Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRP. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in TC Energy by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,446 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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