TC Energy Q2 EPS Forecast Decreased by US Capital Advisors

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP - Free Report) TSE: TRP - Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for TC Energy in a research note issued on Monday, April 27th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for TC Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy's Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

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Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TRP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of TC Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded shares of TC Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $77.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 1.7%

TC Energy stock opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. TC Energy has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.69.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in TC Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in TC Energy by 46.1% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,446 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 200.7% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 17,939 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 50.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company's stock.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.8775 dividend. This is a boost from TC Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. TC Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.62%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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