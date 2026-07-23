TC Energy (TRP) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect TC Energy to announce earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $2.7730 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP - Get Free Report) TSE: TRP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.22%.The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect TC Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $69.83 on Thursday. TC Energy has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $71.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.79. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. TC Energy's payout ratio is currently 107.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in TC Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,305,789 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,558,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,166 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy by 586.5% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 16,154,469 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $890,711,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801,371 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,418,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $752,256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,344 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in TC Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,182,370 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $505,122,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in TC Energy by 3.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,155,004 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $493,475,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on TC Energy from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRP

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy NYSE: TRP is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company's principal businesses include long‑distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

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