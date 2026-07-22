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TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
TCW Strategic Income Fund logo with Finance background
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TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.41. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.41, with a volume of 105,766 shares changing hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.62.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0283 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 16.9% in the second quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 276,747 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $664,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 165,778 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Finally, Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company's stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund NYSE: TSI is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm's deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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