TD Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$306.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD from C$292.00 to C$306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$332.00 to C$383.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$298.83.

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Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.3%

TSE BBD.B traded down C$8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$364.82. 304,724 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$320.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$278.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$147.61 and a one year high of C$377.77. The stock has a market cap of C$35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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