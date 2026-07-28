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TD Boosts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$306.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Bombardier, Inc. Class B logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • TD raised its price target for Bombardier Class B from C$292 to C$306 while maintaining a “hold” rating, implying 16.12% downside from the stock’s reported C$364.82 price.
  • Other brokerages were generally more optimistic, with price targets ranging from C$295 to C$383. Overall, analysts assign the stock a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average target of C$298.83.
  • Bombardier shares fell 2.3% during Tuesday trading but remained near their 52-week high of C$377.77; the company had a C$35.99 billion market capitalization and a reported P/E ratio of 40.40.
  • Interested in Bombardier, Inc. Class B? Here are five stocks we like better.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at TD from C$292.00 to C$306.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price target would indicate a potential downside of 16.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBD.B. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$324.00 to C$364.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$300.00 to C$320.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$332.00 to C$383.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$288.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$253.00 to C$315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$298.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Down 2.3%

TSE BBD.B traded down C$8.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$364.82. 304,724 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,802. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$320.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$278.52. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$147.61 and a one year high of C$377.77. The stock has a market cap of C$35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.93.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

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Analyst Recommendations for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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