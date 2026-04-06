TD Cowen Cuts EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target to $213.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $220.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective indicates a potential upside of 54.59% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPAM. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $225.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $146.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $194.19.

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EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.78. The company had a trading volume of 169,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.73. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $125.57 and a 52-week high of $222.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. EPAM Systems's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.780 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,144 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 401.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SG Trading Solutions LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM's offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

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