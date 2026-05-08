TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $190.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential upside of 22.83% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Datadog from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $215.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Datadog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.60 on Thursday, hitting $191.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,105,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,828,224. Datadog has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $201.69. The company has a market cap of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 615.45, a PEG ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $960.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Research analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 43,106 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total transaction of $6,247,352.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at $77,002,903.23. The trade was a 7.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $2,629,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $215,610.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 654,018 shares of company stock worth $80,903,197. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in Datadog during the third quarter worth $1,709,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $2,689,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 134.5% in the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 31,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 30.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Datadog by 37.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 109,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,008 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Datadog

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Q1 2026 Results

Q1 beat and cash‑flow strength — Revenue ≈ $1.01B (+~32% YoY) and EPS $0.60 topped estimates; management reported strong operating and free cash flow and cited expansion in $100k+ ARR customers. Positive Sentiment: Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Guidance raise

Guidance materially raised — Q2 EPS $0.57–$0.59 and FY‑2026 EPS $2.36–$2.44 well above consensus, the primary catalyst cited by traders and analysts. Positive Sentiment: Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Analyst reactions

Analyst re‑ratings and price‑target lifts amplified flows — multiple firms (e.g., Wedbush, BTIG, Citizens JMP, Needham/Mizuho/Rosenblatt coverage) raised targets/ratings after the print, supporting momentum. Positive Sentiment: Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. FedRAMP certification

Product & GTM catalysts — new product rollouts (AI/security agents, GPU monitoring, MCP Server) and FedRAMP High certification open higher‑security federal deals. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Options flow

Unusually large options and call buying (tens of thousands of calls) and elevated volume amplified the move — this can magnify intraday gains but also increase short‑term volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation.

Media and momentum trading are sustaining upside in the short term; watch upcoming commentary on bookings, renewal/expansion rates and AI/security inference revenue for confirmation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. SEC Form 4 (CTO sale)

Insider selling via pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans — CTO, General Counsel, CRO and a director have sold shares recently; while often planned, these large disclosures can be read as profit‑taking. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is extended — very high forward P/E and a premium multiple mean the stock is sensitive to any slowing in growth or weaker forward commentary; profit‑taking risk is elevated after the run.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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