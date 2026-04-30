TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $255.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $235.00 price target on Generac in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Generac from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $235.81.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

Generac Stock Up 16.3%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $252.47 on Thursday. Generac has a 52-week low of $109.20 and a 52-week high of $255.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Generac will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In related news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 24,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.61, for a total transaction of $5,739,930.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 137,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,321,451.02. This represents a 15.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Generac during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Generac

Here are the key news stories impacting Generac this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80 beat consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of ~$1.06B topped estimates, showing 12.5% year-over-year sales growth — the core catalyst for the rally. Generac Tops Q1 Earnings Estimates, Lifts 2026 Revenue Outlook

Q1 beat: GAAP/non‑GAAP EPS of $1.80 beat consensus (~$1.33) and revenue of ~$1.06B topped estimates, showing 12.5% year-over-year sales growth — the core catalyst for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Raised full‑year outlook: Management lifted 2026 revenue-growth guidance to the mid‑to‑high teens, citing growing data‑center backlog and stronger C&I execution — a pro‑growth signal that boosts forward revenue visibility. Power equipment maker Generac raises annual sales forecast on growing data center backlog

Raised full‑year outlook: Management lifted 2026 revenue-growth guidance to the mid‑to‑high teens, citing growing data‑center backlog and stronger C&I execution — a pro‑growth signal that boosts forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Margin and EBITDA expansion: Company highlighted improved operating leverage and robust adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in Q1 and raised margin targets, implying better earnings leverage as revenue scales. Generac Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Margin and EBITDA expansion: Company highlighted improved operating leverage and robust adjusted EBITDA margin expansion in Q1 and raised margin targets, implying better earnings leverage as revenue scales. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call details: Management discussed data‑center execution, C&I momentum, and backlog cadence on the Q1 call — useful for digging into timing of shipments and margin drivers but not new directional news beyond the guidance raise. Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Conference call details: Management discussed data‑center execution, C&I momentum, and backlog cadence on the Q1 call — useful for digging into timing of shipments and margin drivers but not new directional news beyond the guidance raise. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cyclicality risk: GNRC trades at a high P/E (around 94x) and has a beta above 1.7; while near-term growth and margin upside drove the rally, investors should weigh elevated valuation and demand/capex cyclicality in data‑center and C&I exposure.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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