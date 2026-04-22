TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Stock Price

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by TD Cowen from $245.00 to $240.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the conglomerate's stock. TD Cowen's price target indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $205.00 target price on Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $241.95.

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Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $190.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.56. Danaher has a 1-year low of $180.03 and a 1-year high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.12. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 14.71%.The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Danaher's revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Danaher has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.550 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Milosevich sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.01, for a total value of $274,573.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,642.99. This trade represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Danaher by 15.7% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,240 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 17.3% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,522 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 11.5% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 14.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,008 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $16,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company's stock.

Key Danaher News

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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