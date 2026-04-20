TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Price

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.44% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $14.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.06.

Get Utz Brands alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UTZ

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.54. 84,574 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company's 50 day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 753.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $14.67.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Utz Brands's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Utz Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.771-0.795 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,679,985 shares of the company's stock worth $79,718,000 after purchasing an additional 252,876 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Utz Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,085,250 shares of the company's stock worth $76,370,000 after purchasing an additional 413,493 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,449,862 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,810,000 after buying an additional 318,763 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 42.3% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,946,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,979,000 after buying an additional 875,847 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,414,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,066,000 after buying an additional 1,238,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company's stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Utz Brands, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Utz Brands wasn't on the list.

While Utz Brands currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here