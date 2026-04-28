TD Cowen Increases Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $660.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Cowen from $550.00 to $660.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the semiconductor manufacturer's stock. TD Cowen's price target points to a potential upside of 30.92% from the stock's current price.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $478.24.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU traded down $20.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $504.11. 29,059,228 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,330,469. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $531.36. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $416.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.63. The firm has a market cap of $568.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,621,747.69. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $34,755,250. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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