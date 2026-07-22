TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Price

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Cowen from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the oilfield services company's stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 42.59% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halliburton from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Capital One Financial raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $42.64.

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Halliburton Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 9,936,263 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,003,538. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.71. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $636,230. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 24,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $889,282.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 148,520 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,330,382.80. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,255 shares of company stock worth $10,550,535. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAL. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $3,195,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $827,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 373,949 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 110,000 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $3,731,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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