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TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Mobileye Global logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
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Key Points

  • TD Cowen cut its price target on Mobileye Global from $11.50 to $9.00 while keeping a buy rating, implying only modest upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed overall: several firms have recently lowered or adjusted targets, and MarketBeat shows an average rating of Hold with a consensus price target of $13.32.
  • Mobileye recently beat Q2 earnings and revenue estimates and raised its full-year outlook, but the stock still faces caution tied to leadership transition and broader uncertainty around its robotaxi and autonomous-driving strategy.
  • Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,554. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 203.97%.The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Mobileye Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

About Mobileye Global

(Get Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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Analyst Recommendations for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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