TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Price

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD Cowen's target price suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Mobileye Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.80 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.32.

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Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,691,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,557,554. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Mobileye Global has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 203.97%.The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Mobileye Global

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,068 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,080 shares of the company's stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenfield Seitz Capital Management LLC now owns 26,939 shares of the company's stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 465.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,816 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.25% of the company's stock.

Mobileye Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mobileye Global this week:

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc NASDAQ: MBLY is a leader in the development of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies. Headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel, the company designs and supplies computer vision-based solutions that enable vehicles to detect and respond to road conditions, obstacles and signage. Mobileye's core offering centers on its proprietary EyeQ system-on-a-chip (SoC) family, which processes video streams from automotive cameras to deliver features such as lane-keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, collision prevention and traffic sign recognition.

Founded in 1999 by Prof.

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