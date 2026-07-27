TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Stock Price

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by TD Cowen from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $650.00 to $525.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $464.59.

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Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL traded up $22.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $319.30. 263,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,014. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $270.71 and a one year high of $621.34. The company's 50 day moving average is $303.92 and its 200 day moving average is $338.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-12.750 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tema ETFs LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company's stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 53.4% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. PensionDanmark Pensionsforsikringsaktieselskab now owns 4,380 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company's stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler's product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

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