TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Cowen from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock's previous close.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Brinker International from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Brinker International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $191.20.

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Brinker International Price Performance

NYSE:EAT opened at $189.28 on Monday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $100.30 and a 52 week high of $192.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average of $152.91.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.05. Brinker International had a return on equity of 123.22% and a net margin of 8.07%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Brinker International's quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Brinker International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.60-10.850 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brinker International by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,975,655 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $427,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,266 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 667.5% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,142,263 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $163,938,000 after buying an additional 993,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,603,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,518,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Brinker International by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,137,863 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $163,306,000 after buying an additional 558,799 shares during the period.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc NYSE: EAT is a leading global operator of casual dining restaurants. The company's portfolio is anchored by its flagship Chili's® Grill & Bar concept and Maggiano's® Little Italy full‐service restaurants, offering a range of American‐style menu items, handcrafted cocktails and family‐friendly dining experiences. Through dine‐in, takeout, delivery and catering services, Brinker seeks to meet consumer preferences across multiple channels.

The Chili's brand features signature items such as baby back ribs, burgers and fajitas alongside a rotating selection of limited‐time offerings and seasonal beverages.

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