TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at TD Cowen from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the transportation company's stock. TD Cowen's target price points to a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $225.00 to $219.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.30.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CHRW opened at $186.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $86.58 and a one year high of $203.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Arun Rajan purchased 605 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.11 per share, with a total value of $101,101.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 133,656 shares in the company, valued at $22,335,254.16. This trade represents a 0.45% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,720,261.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock valued at $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares valued at $3,555,415. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 110.3% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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