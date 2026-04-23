TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Stock Price

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $311.00 to $337.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "hold" rating on the healthcare conglomerate's stock. TD Cowen's target price indicates a potential downside of 4.67% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $327.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $377.64.

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UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH remained flat at $353.52 on Thursday. 3,401,382 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665,085. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $234.60 and a 52-week high of $429.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $290.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $320.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $111.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.5% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised guidance — UNH reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, noted reduced medical costs and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, signaling a turnaround that lifted investor confidence. Q1 Earnings Transcript

Q1 beat and raised guidance — UNH reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results, noted reduced medical costs and raised FY 2026 adjusted EPS guidance, signaling a turnaround that lifted investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street upgrades and price target increases — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Argus and others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, providing fresh buy-side momentum. Analyst Upgrades Roundup

Wall Street upgrades and price target increases — Multiple firms (Morgan Stanley, RBC, Oppenheimer, Wells Fargo, Argus and others) raised ratings/targets after the quarter, providing fresh buy-side momentum. Positive Sentiment: AI and Optum traction — Management plans material investment in AI (reported ~$1.5B) and Optum Real is scaling claims-processing volumes, which could drive efficiency and margin expansion over time. UNH AI/Optum Coverage

AI and Optum traction — Management plans material investment in AI (reported ~$1.5B) and Optum Real is scaling claims-processing volumes, which could drive efficiency and margin expansion over time. Positive Sentiment: Elevated options activity — Unusually large call buying was reported, indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning by options traders (164k calls). (no external link)

Elevated options activity — Unusually large call buying was reported, indicating speculative or hedged bullish positioning by options traders (164k calls). (no external link) Neutral Sentiment: Community / strategic initiatives — UNH launched a broad rural health initiative, which supports long‑term growth and reputation but has limited near-term earnings impact. Rural Health Initiative

Community / strategic initiatives — UNH launched a broad rural health initiative, which supports long‑term growth and reputation but has limited near-term earnings impact. Neutral Sentiment: Positive media and analyst narratives — Commentators (Jim Cramer, Zacks, various outlets) are framing UNH as a value/turnaround story, which can amplify flows but is sentiment‑driven. Jim Cramer Buy Call

Positive media and analyst narratives — Commentators (Jim Cramer, Zacks, various outlets) are framing UNH as a value/turnaround story, which can amplify flows but is sentiment‑driven. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/coverage uncertainty — UnitedHealth flagged challenges around a Medicare obesity‑drug pilot, creating near‑term uncertainty over program participation and cost assumptions. Medicare Obesity Drug Pilot

Regulatory/coverage uncertainty — UnitedHealth flagged challenges around a Medicare obesity‑drug pilot, creating near‑term uncertainty over program participation and cost assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Governance vote — A shareholder proposal to require any future Board Chair be independent is coming to a vote; the board opposes it. Governance debates can create investor uncertainty around oversight and strategy. Independent Chair Proposal

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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