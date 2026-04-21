Free Trial
â†’ A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read) (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Agnico Eagle Mines logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD raised its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to $252 and kept a buy rating, implying roughly a 22% upside from the prior close.
  • The stock fell to $206.27 (down ~4.7%) as investors digest mixed analyst revisions and a near‑C$3–4B Finland consolidation that raises near‑term dilution and execution concerns, while the consensus analyst target remains a "Moderate Buy" at $239.36.
  • Agnico reported a quarterly beat with $2.69 EPS (vs. $2.56 est.) and revenue up 60% YoY to $3.53B, and institutional ownership is high (~68%), with large investors like Norges Bank and Capital World Investors adding or initiating sizable stakes.
  • Five stocks we like better than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. TD's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company's previous close.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.7%

AEM stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,427,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,839. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $215.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,783,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,497,470,000 after buying an additional 3,462,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,920,258,000 after buying an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $194,195,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $183,341,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Agnico Eagle Mines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Right Now?

Before you consider Agnico Eagle Mines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Agnico Eagle Mines wasn't on the list.

While Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
tc pixel
One coin wired into Elon's vision
One coin wired into Elon's vision
From Crypto 101 Media (Ad)
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
The $600 Billion Buy Signal For SanDisk Stock
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
Albertsons—Is It the Best Buy in the Grocery Aisle?
By Thomas Hughes | April 15, 2026

Recent Videos

We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
The $100 Trillion AI Reset (5 Stocks Smart Investors Are Loading Up On)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines