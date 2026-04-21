TD Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD from $251.00 to $252.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the mining company's stock. TD's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.17% from the company's previous close.

AEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $239.36.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 4.7%

AEM stock traded down $10.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,427,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,839. The company has a market cap of $103.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business's 50 day moving average price is $215.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $103.38 and a 12 month high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The mining company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 37.47%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,783,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,765,804 shares of the mining company's stock worth $3,497,470,000 after buying an additional 3,462,968 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,920,258,000 after buying an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $194,195,000. Finally, Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $183,341,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

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