TD Issues Positive Forecast for Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Stock Price

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by TD from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. TD's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.36% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$16.73.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on WCP

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

TSE:WCP remained flat at C$16.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 6,111,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,100. The business's fifty day moving average price is C$14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.54. The company has a market cap of C$19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.27. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.55 and a 1 year high of C$16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.03.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1226131 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Whitecap Resources

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,278,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$45,106,642.24. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $83,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc is a leading Canadian energy company committed to delivering reliable returns to shareholders through the responsible development of oil and natural gas assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. With a strong track record of profitable growth and a sustainable dividend, Whitecap delivers long-term value to investors, supported by investment-grade financial strength.

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