TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Insider Sells $2,021,000.00 in Stock

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) insider Shadrak Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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TE Connectivity Price Performance

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.44. 2,105,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,781,569. The business's 50-day moving average price is $213.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. The company has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.72 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. TE Connectivity's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $302.00 to $297.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $286.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $256.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

Institutional Trading of TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $706,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,184,000 after acquiring an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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