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Palantir's Wild Ride: Inside the Stock Wall Street Can't Agree On

Chris Markoch
Written by Chris Markoch | Reviewed by Shannon Harms
July 17, 2026
Palantir-branded sphere glows in a server room with AI graphics, underscoring the company’s enterprise AI capabilities.

Key Points

  • Palantir Technologies continues to post exceptional revenue growth, led by U.S. government and commercial demand.
  • New artificial intelligence and defense-related catalysts have helped support the bull case, but valuation remains the central concern.
  • Institutional buying and analyst price targets suggest optimism, while insider selling and rich multiples keep skeptics engaged.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Palantir Technologies Today

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock logo
PLTRPLTR 90-day performance
Palantir Technologies
$134.44 +0.68 (+0.51%)
As of 07/16/2026 04:00 PM Eastern
52-Week Range
$106.37
$207.52
P/E Ratio
151.06
Price Target
$190.85
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Few stocks generate the visceral reaction that happens when the name Palantir Technologies NASDAQ: PLTR is mentioned. 

What makes the debate so interesting is that both sides are absolutely convinced their position is accurate and have data to back it up.

For example, a little over halfway through 2026, PLTR is down over 24%Since the 52-week high in November 2025, the stock has fallen about 35%.

Score one for the bears, who argued for much of 2024 and 2025 that Palantir had already baked several years of stellar performance into its stock price.

Palantir Stock Rallies on AI and Government Contract News

The first two weeks in July provide a snapshot of what’s been happening with PLTR all year. On July 1, Palantir shares jumped more than 9% in a single session. The catalysts arrived almost simultaneously:

However, the enthusiasm cooled, and PLTR went back to doing what it's done for most of 2026: grinding sideways while investors argue about what it’s actually worth.

Palantir's Business Keeps Growing Despite Stock Volatility

Here's the part that confuses casual observers. Palantir's business hasn't struggled at all. First-quarter revenue grew 85% year over year, easily beating estimates. Management raised full-year guidance twice, now projecting roughly 71% revenue growth for 2026. U.S. commercial revenue alone surged more than 100%. By almost any operating measure, Palantir is performing better than ever.

And yet the stock is still down close to 20% for the year, even after its recent bounce. At one point this spring, shares had fallen nearly 30% from January's high, even as the company posted record numbers. The bulls argue that investors are undervaluing Palantir’s business. The counterargument is that a company’s business and its stock are different things.

Why Palantir's Valuation Keeps Dividing Wall Street

The answer, mostly, comes down to price. Even with the stock down over 20%, Palantir trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio around 114x and a price-to-sales multiple that's around 70x. Both are among the richest of any large-cap software company.

Palantir Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Overall MarketRank™
91st Percentile
Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
Upside/Downside
42.0% Upside
Short Interest Level
Healthy
Dividend Strength
N/A
News Sentiment
0.73mentions of Palantir Technologies in the last 14 days
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
Proj. Earnings Growth
41.88%
See Full Analysis

At that valuation, a great quarter doesn't move the stock much. It just keeps existing expectations intact. Analysts have pointed out that Palantir's blowout Q1 earnings report actually sent shares lower the next session, because the market had already priced in near-flawless execution.

This is where buy-and-hold investors need conviction and patience. Being right about the company isn't enough. Investors who bought PLTR when it was below $20 or even below $60 are content to sit on “less profit” before the anticipated next leg higher.

Investors who started a position in PLTR when it was trading above $190 are sitting on potential losses, putting pressure on both bulls and bears.

Is Palantir Stock Too Expensive Despite Strong Growth?

Valuation isn't the only thing skeptics point to. Insiders, including CEO Alex Karp, have sold shares steadily and consistently, with essentially no offsetting purchases over the past several months. Karp alone has sold close to $2 billion in stock over the past two years.

It’s not unusual for an executive whose compensation is heavily stock-based, and pre-arranged selling plans are common practice. But for investors already nervous about valuation, concern over the optics is understandable: the people closest to the business keep taking chips off the table at elevated prices, even as they publicly champion the stock's long-term story.

Palantir Continues to Deliver Strong Government and Commercial Growth

None of this necessarily means the bears are right. Palantir has answered every “yeah, but” objection with a response that drives both revenue and earnings.

Critics say Palantir’s government business is at risk. However, the company’s government footprint continues to deepen. In fact, the NGC2 win embeds its software into one of the Army's most important modernization efforts.

Before concerns about government contracts, there was concern that it was too reliant on them. But its commercial base grew more than 30% last quarter, with expanding spending from existing customers adding even more revenue growth.

Despite that growth, the question remains: how much is that growth currently worth? For all the concerns over valuation, there are signs that the big money is bullish. The analysts' forecast is revealing, but not conclusive. Palantir’s consensus price target is $190.85, well above its recent trading levels.

Analysts generally believe that Palantir is undervalued. For the last several quarters, institutional buying has outpaced selling by over 3 to 1. That suggests that institutions may be positioning themselves for a strong move higher.

Can Palantir Earnings Spark the Next Move Higher?

What may be lacking is volume. PLTR has been trading on lighter volume, which has made both the rallies and the pullbacks appear stronger than they are. That could change when Palantir delivers its Q2 2026 earnings report on Aug. 3.

A strong report would offer clarity about the company’s future growth. Clarity isn’t the same thing as conviction. But investors who want the market to be efficient are often surprised when it’s not. PLTR commands a premium that investors are willing to pay, for now. The earnings report isn’t likely to change that, nor will it silence the company’s critics.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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Chris Markoch
About The Author

Chris Markoch

Associate Editor & Contributing Author

Learn More about Chris Markoch
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Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Palantir Technologies (PLTR)
4.5469 of 5 stars		$134.440.5%N/A151.06Moderate Buy$190.85
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