Palantir's Wild Ride: Inside the Stock Wall Street Can't Agree On

Palantir Technologies Today PLTR Palantir Technologies $134.44 +0.68 (+0.51%) 52-Week Range $106.37 ▼ $207.52 P/E Ratio 151.06 Price Target $190.85 Add to Watchlist

NASDAQ: PLTR

Few stocks generate the visceral reaction that happens when the name Palantir Technologies is mentioned.

What makes the debate so interesting is that both sides are absolutely convinced their position is accurate and have data to back it up.

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For example, a little over halfway through 2026, PLTR is down over 24%. Since the 52-week high in November 2025, the stock has fallen about 35%.

Score one for the bears, who argued for much of 2024 and 2025 that Palantir had already baked several years of stellar performance into its stock price.

Palantir Stock Rallies on AI and Government Contract News

The first two weeks in July provide a snapshot of what’s been happening with PLTR all year. On July 1, Palantir shares jumped more than 9% in a single session. The catalysts arrived almost simultaneously:

A new NVIDIA NASDAQ: NVDA partnership to deploy AI models in secure government environments

Confirmation that Palantir's Foundry platform will serve as a data layer in the Army's high-priority NGC2 modernization program

A financial disclosure showing President Trump holds a stake in the company

A message that noted short-seller Michael Burry had trimmed his bearish bet against the stock

However, the enthusiasm cooled, and PLTR went back to doing what it's done for most of 2026: grinding sideways while investors argue about what it’s actually worth.

Palantir's Business Keeps Growing Despite Stock Volatility

Here's the part that confuses casual observers. Palantir's business hasn't struggled at all. First-quarter revenue grew 85% year over year, easily beating estimates. Management raised full-year guidance twice, now projecting roughly 71% revenue growth for 2026. U.S. commercial revenue alone surged more than 100%. By almost any operating measure, Palantir is performing better than ever.

And yet the stock is still down close to 20% for the year, even after its recent bounce. At one point this spring, shares had fallen nearly 30% from January's high, even as the company posted record numbers. The bulls argue that investors are undervaluing Palantir’s business. The counterargument is that a company’s business and its stock are different things.

Why Palantir's Valuation Keeps Dividing Wall Street

The answer, mostly, comes down to price. Even with the stock down over 20%, Palantir trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio around 114x and a price-to-sales multiple that's around 70x. Both are among the richest of any large-cap software company.

Palantir Technologies MarketRank™ Stock Analysis Overall MarketRank™ 91st Percentile Analyst Rating Moderate Buy Upside/Downside 42.0% Upside Short Interest Level Healthy Dividend Strength N/A News Sentiment 0.73 Insider Trading Selling Shares Proj. Earnings Growth 41.88% See Full Analysis

At that valuation, a great quarter doesn't move the stock much. It just keeps existing expectations intact. Analysts have pointed out that Palantir's blowout Q1 earnings report actually sent shares lower the next session, because the market had already priced in near-flawless execution.

This is where buy-and-hold investors need conviction and patience. Being right about the company isn't enough. Investors who bought PLTR when it was below $20 or even below $60 are content to sit on “less profit” before the anticipated next leg higher.

Investors who started a position in PLTR when it was trading above $190 are sitting on potential losses, putting pressure on both bulls and bears.

Is Palantir Stock Too Expensive Despite Strong Growth?

Valuation isn't the only thing skeptics point to. Insiders, including CEO Alex Karp, have sold shares steadily and consistently, with essentially no offsetting purchases over the past several months. Karp alone has sold close to $2 billion in stock over the past two years.

It’s not unusual for an executive whose compensation is heavily stock-based, and pre-arranged selling plans are common practice. But for investors already nervous about valuation, concern over the optics is understandable: the people closest to the business keep taking chips off the table at elevated prices, even as they publicly champion the stock's long-term story.

Palantir Continues to Deliver Strong Government and Commercial Growth

None of this necessarily means the bears are right. Palantir has answered every “yeah, but” objection with a response that drives both revenue and earnings.

Critics say Palantir’s government business is at risk. However, the company’s government footprint continues to deepen. In fact, the NGC2 win embeds its software into one of the Army's most important modernization efforts.

Before concerns about government contracts, there was concern that it was too reliant on them. But its commercial base grew more than 30% last quarter, with expanding spending from existing customers adding even more revenue growth.

Despite that growth, the question remains: how much is that growth currently worth? For all the concerns over valuation, there are signs that the big money is bullish. The analysts' forecast is revealing, but not conclusive. Palantir’s consensus price target is $190.85, well above its recent trading levels.

Analysts generally believe that Palantir is undervalued. For the last several quarters, institutional buying has outpaced selling by over 3 to 1. That suggests that institutions may be positioning themselves for a strong move higher.

Can Palantir Earnings Spark the Next Move Higher?

What may be lacking is volume. PLTR has been trading on lighter volume, which has made both the rallies and the pullbacks appear stronger than they are. That could change when Palantir delivers its Q2 2026 earnings report on Aug. 3.

A strong report would offer clarity about the company’s future growth. Clarity isn’t the same thing as conviction. But investors who want the market to be efficient are often surprised when it’s not. PLTR commands a premium that investors are willing to pay, for now. The earnings report isn’t likely to change that, nor will it silence the company’s critics.

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