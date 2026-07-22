TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.3 billion-$5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.2 billion.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $209.02 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.53. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $177.21 and a one year high of $252.56. The company has a market capitalization of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.54%.TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TEL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEL

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,021,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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