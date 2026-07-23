TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Cut to $209.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $209.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the electronics maker's stock. Wells Fargo & Company's price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.01% from the company's previous close.

TEL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $272.00 to $261.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $244.00 to $240.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reissued an "in-line" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $253.69.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $200.94 on Thursday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $187.00 and a 12-month high of $252.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,584,840. This represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 349,262 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $70,415,000 after purchasing an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,493,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,996,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 10.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,914 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting TE Connectivity

Here are the key news stories impacting TE Connectivity this week:

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here