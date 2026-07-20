TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $255.31.

Get TE Connectivity alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEL

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of TEL opened at $203.22 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $205.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $252.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electronics maker reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TE Connectivity has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.830-2.830 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,021,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,584,840. This trade represents a 26.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $706,457,000 after buying an additional 1,721,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,058,390,000 after buying an additional 1,352,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $348,184,000 after buying an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity NYSE: TEL is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company's products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TE Connectivity, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TE Connectivity wasn't on the list.

While TE Connectivity currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here