Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD) Shares Up 6.2% - What's Next?

Teads Holding Co. (NASDAQ:TEAD - Get Free Report) shares rose 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.8290 and last traded at $0.8233. Approximately 33,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 180,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7756.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TEAD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded Teads from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teads from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Teads from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Teads from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teads has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.27.

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Teads Trading Up 6.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.85.

Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teads had a negative return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 39.14%.The business had revenue of $265.98 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teads

In other Teads news, insider Mary Spilman purchased 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,505,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,950. This trade represents a 7.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 151,500 shares of company stock worth $157,125. Insiders own 11.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Teads

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teads during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teads in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Teads in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teads in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teads during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teads Company Profile

Teads is a global digital media platform specializing in outstream video advertising and high-impact display formats. Founded in 2007 and listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker TEAD, the company connects advertisers, agencies and publishers through a programmatic marketplace designed to maximize brand engagement across desktop, mobile and connected TV. Teads offers proprietary ad formats such as inRead, outstream expansion units and seamless mobile placements that activate only when visible to the user, helping clients optimize viewability and attention metrics without relying on traditional pre-roll or banner placements.

The Teads platform leverages data-driven targeting and machine learning to serve personalized creative in real time.

Further Reading

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