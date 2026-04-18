Team (NYSE:TISI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.91 and traded as high as $17.20. Team shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2,589 shares.

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Key Stories Impacting Team

Here are the key news stories impacting Team this week:

Positive Sentiment: Technical backdrop shows some support — the stock is trading above its 50‑day ($15.05) and 200‑day ($14.91) moving averages, indicating the near‑term trend is still above key long‑term averages; that can attract momentum or technical buyers as the name digests recent news.

Technical backdrop shows some support — the stock is trading above its 50‑day ($15.05) and 200‑day ($14.91) moving averages, indicating the near‑term trend is still above key long‑term averages; that can attract momentum or technical buyers as the name digests recent news. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary in Seeking Alpha titled "'Team Transitory' Holds For Now In The States" discusses the company’s U.S. operations and positioning; the piece appears to be an analyst/opinion summary rather than new fundamental news, so it may influence sentiment but doesn't introduce clear new catalysts. Article Title

Recent commentary in Seeking Alpha titled "'Team Transitory' Holds For Now In The States" discusses the company’s U.S. operations and positioning; the piece appears to be an analyst/opinion summary rather than new fundamental news, so it may influence sentiment but doesn't introduce clear new catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Low intraday volume (2,589 shares vs. a ~6,853 average) means moves can be amplified by relatively small flows; lack of volume makes the price more sensitive to headlines but doesn’t change fundamentals.

Low intraday volume (2,589 shares vs. a ~6,853 average) means moves can be amplified by relatively small flows; lack of volume makes the price more sensitive to headlines but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Recent reported results remain a headwind — Team reported a loss (Q1 EPS of -$1.21) while generating $224.8M in revenue, and the company shows a negative P/E, underscoring ongoing unprofitability. That weak earnings profile keeps upward valuation pressure limited and raises sensitivity to revenue / margin execution.

Recent reported results remain a headwind — Team reported a loss (Q1 EPS of -$1.21) while generating $224.8M in revenue, and the company shows a negative P/E, underscoring ongoing unprofitability. That weak earnings profile keeps upward valuation pressure limited and raises sensitivity to revenue / margin execution. Negative Sentiment: A TipRanks item about Team Internet Group disclosing a director’s link to a company in liquidation could create name‑confusion among investors (Team vs. Team Internet/GB:TIG). Misattribution headlines or confused retail flows can cause short‑term selling or volatility in TISI even though the disclosure concerns a different listed entity. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Report on Team

Team Trading Down 0.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Team (NYSE:TISI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $224.83 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Team

In other news, Director Edward J. Stenger bought 3,583 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.31 per share, with a total value of $58,438.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,890 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,855.90. The trade was a 31.69% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Team

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IES Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Team in the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Corre Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 1,604,326 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $22,669,000 after acquiring an additional 17,030 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,766 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,434,000 after acquiring an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Team

Team, Inc NYSE: TISI designs, engineers and manufactures industrial screen printing and digital printing equipment for a variety of end markets. The company's solutions are used primarily in textile decorating, apparel, signage and graphics, and specialty industrial applications. By combining precision mechanical design with automated controls, Team delivers systems that enhance production speed, print quality and repeatability for its customers.

Team's product portfolio includes manual and automatic screen presses, inkjet UV LED curing systems, digital direct-to-garment printers and hybrid platforms that integrate multiple printing technologies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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