TechnipFMC (FTI) to Announce Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $2.6699 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.52 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 10.62%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.70. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. TechnipFMC's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Institutional Trading of TechnipFMC

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. State Street Corp increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,884,052 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $508,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,498 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $502,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,960 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,866,408 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $751,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549,839 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,581,329 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $141,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 216.9% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,544,135 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $60,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,797 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on TechnipFMC from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of TechnipFMC from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on TechnipFMC from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $69.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTI

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

Further Reading

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