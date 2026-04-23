TechnipFMC (FTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect TechnipFMC to post earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $2.5034 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 9.70%.The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. TechnipFMC's revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TechnipFMC to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TechnipFMC Stock Performance

TechnipFMC stock opened at $72.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $75.52. The business's 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. TechnipFMC's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Luana Duffe sold 47,951 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $2,993,580.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 78,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,916.53. This trade represents a 37.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Landes sold 116,194 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $7,227,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 71,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,343.20. This represents a 61.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,216,442 shares of company stock valued at $75,762,414. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,272,089 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $502,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437,960 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $358,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 161,280 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 41,948 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TechnipFMC from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $61.73.

View Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC is an integrated oilfield services and technology company that designs, manufactures and delivers systems and services for the energy industry. The company's activities span the full lifecycle of oil and gas projects, with capabilities in subsea production systems, surface wellhead and intervention equipment, and onshore/offshore engineering and construction. TechnipFMC combines engineering and project management with fabrication, installation and maintenance services to help operators develop and produce hydrocarbon resources.

Its product and service portfolio includes subsea hardware such as trees, manifolds, umbilicals, risers and flowlines, as well as surface equipment for drilling, completions and well intervention.

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